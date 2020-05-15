The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Life after lockdown: Will the French kiss goodbye to 'la bise'?

As France slowly opens up after the lockdown, many are wondering about the long-term effects coronavirus is going to have on French society. One big question is "to bise or not to bise?" The "bise" is the traditional French way of saying hello with one or several kisses. As health and hygiene dominate the post-lockdown headlines, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula discuss whether the French will kiss this cherished practice goodbye. Also, what are the French going to do with their cherished summer vacation? We take a closer look.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20200515-french-connections-life-after-lockdown-will-the-french-kiss-goodbye-to-la-bise

