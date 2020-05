Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 13:39 Hits: 2

This week FRANCE 24 looks at how lockdown is being lifted in France, an ambitious pandemic response strategy that was created and dismantled a decade ago, and whether the French will kiss goodbye to 'la bise'.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200515-week-in-review-lockdown-is-lifted-pandemic-disarmament-and-love-in-a-time-of-corona