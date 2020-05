Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 13:53 Hits: 2

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): A private hospital in Kuala Lumpur is being investigated for allegedly increasing the price of three-ply masks for patients receiving treatment.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/15/private-hospital-investigated-for-increasing-price-of-masks