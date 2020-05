Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 14:10 Hits: 2

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Next time you fret about sanitising your desk or kitchen counter because of the coronavirus, spare a thought for the workers whose task on Friday was to wipe down St. Peter's Basilica.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/15/almighty-cleanup-st-peter039s-in-rome-gets-coronavirus-scrub-down