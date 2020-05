Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 16:18 Hits: 0

The coronavirus lockdown is largely about protecting the elderly, but some are taking advantage of social media to share their experience and get by.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0514/For-grandfluencers-age-isn-t-a-social-media-hindrance-it-s-a-hook?icid=rss