US Postal Service Reportedly Considering Price Hikes as Trump's Takeover of the Beloved Agency Accelerates

Jake Johnson, staff writer
"President Trump's clear intent is to raise prices and force a crisis at the Post Office so that his political benefactors at the corporate shippers can increase their company profits at the expense of the people."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/15/us-postal-service-reportedly-considering-price-hikes-trumps-takeover-beloved-agency?cd-origin=rss

