McConnell busted, he replaces one outrageous lie with another

This past Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was a lying sack of crap. “They claim pandemics only happen once every hundred years but what if that's no longer true? We want to be early, ready for the next one, because clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this,” McConnell told nepotism hire Lara Trump. In reality, Obama’s crew literally left their successors a comprehensive coronavirus response game plan. It was called the “Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents.”

Maybe McConnell didn’t realize that “game plan” and “playbook” were the same thing? Republicans are still blindly following a leader that suggested injecting Clorox and shoving a UV light up one’s butt were promising COVID-19 cures. Clearly they’re not very smart. Yet weirdly, McConnell has now admitted—gasp!—he was wrong. But don’t worry, he’s still being a piece of crap.

Speaking with McConnell, host Bret Baier played tape of Dr. Rick Bright’s congressional testimony, charging the Trump administration with ignoring those Obama plans. “You said the previous administration did not leave a plan, they pushed back,” he said, as if the existence of those plans were a he-said, she-said matter. But surprisingly, McConnell decided to own up to his bullshit, "I was wrong. They did leave behind a plan, so I clearly made a mistake in that regard.” One wonders how one could’ve made that “mistake” given the extensive press the existence of the Obama plan garnered. Democrats have been waving that report in the face of Republicans for some time now.

And if it was a mistake, why take four days to set the record straight? It’s not as if he didn’t immediately get called on his blatant bullshit.

But lest anyone forget that McConnell is a jackass, he followed up his admission with this new, extra hefty pile of crap:

“As to whether or not the plan was followed, who's the critic and all the rest, I don't have any observation about that because I don't know enough about the details of that, Bret, to comment on it in any detail.”

One moment there is no plan, the next, McConnell has no idea whether anyone followed the plan! Who could he possibly know, given that he has no observations or knowledge of any details? Why, he’s kept his eyes shut for the last three months, thus unable to observe anything, not even the 87,000 dead (and counting) from this bumbling administration’s ineptitude!

Think about it, can we really ever know who is a critic or all the rest? I’m getting existential shudders just pondering it all!

Now if only the second-highest ranking Republican and leader of the upper legislative chamber could ever observe any details, thus availing himself of knowledge, then perhaps he could comment on the greatest natural disaster to befall this country in a century. Alas, he is but a man, who can’t know if the plan he claimed never existed was in fact followed, and what might or might not have ensued in the wake of following or not following that plan.

On the plus side, later in that interview, he conceded that the Senate majority was very much in play. And undoubtedly, it’s time to get someone less rancid in charge.

