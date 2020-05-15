Can Democracy Survive the Pandemic? : Election Hangs in the Balance as Trump Attacks Mail-In Voting

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 12:41 Hits: 2

The coronavirus pandemic poses unprecedented challenges to the November presidential election, as President Trump and the GOP capitalize on the moment to attack voting rights. We speak with Emily Bazelon, staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, whose new cover story examines the bureaucratic and political challenges of mobilizing widespread vote-by-mail by November. We also speak with Jena Griswold, secretary of state of Colorado, which already has universal vote-by-mail and the second-highest voter turnout in the country.

