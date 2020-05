Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 09:31 Hits: 6

COVID-19 could infect a quarter of a billion people in Africa and kill 150,000 within a year, a WHO model has projected. Amid rising death tolls, Burundi expelled experts from WHO, drawing international condemnation.

