The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Small museums welcome first visitors as France's lockdown eases

Category: World Hits: 7

Culture is among the sectors hit hard globally by the coronavirus pandemic. In France, museums across the country closed their doors when the lockdown began in March. The largest and most celebrated, including the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay, aren't due to reopen until the summer. But as France begins to ease confinement measures this week, small cultural venues are allowed to open their doors.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200515-small-museums-welcome-first-visitors-as-france-s-lockdown-eases

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version