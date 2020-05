Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 02:24 Hits: 3

Figures in the right-wing media ecosystem have been patiently waiting for what they surely believe will be massive bombshells from Attorney General Bill Barr’s probe of the origins of the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trump-and-barrs-big-2020-gambit-looks-like-a-big-dud/