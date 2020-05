Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 02:08 Hits: 4

The US has said the "Islamic State" is responsible for two deadly attacks earlier this week. Washington's peace envoy is trying to get the Afghan government and the Taliban to stick to a faltering peace deal.

