Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 05:16 Hits: 4

A herb touted by Madagascar's government as healing coronavirus is undergoing tests by a group of international researchers. The WHO warns, however, that there are no scientific studies yet that prove Artemisia works.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-tests-for-miracle-cure-herb-artemisia-begin/a-53442366?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf