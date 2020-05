Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 06:05 Hits: 6

In an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, Colombia has been in lockdown since the end of March. This has led to suffering and hunger amid the poor, who are struggling to keep their heads above water.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-soup-kitchen-in-bogota-forges-solidarity/a-53443964?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf