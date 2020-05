Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 05:19 Hits: 4

Global coronavirus deaths passed 300,000 on Thursday as infections approached 4.5 million, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States responsible for more than a quarter of all fatalities.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200515-worldwide-coronavirus-death-toll-rises-to-more-than-300-000