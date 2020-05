Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 08:51 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU (Bernama): A total of 24 fraud cases involving face mask and disinfectant sales with estimated losses of RM147,329 has been reported in the district from the outbreak of Covid-19 up till Friday (May 15).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/15/spike-in-social-media-fuelled-face-mask-disinfectant-fraud-in-kk