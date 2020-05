Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 06:16 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australia's most populous state reopened on Friday (May 15) after a two-month coronavirus lockdown, boosting the federal government's bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track. The easing of some quarantine measures in New South Wales (NSW) ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-lockdown-reopening-restaurants-12734430