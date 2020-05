Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 08:41 Hits: 7

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, up to 25% of global procurement funding is lost to corruption. With billions of dollars flowing into developing countries to support their COVID-19 responses, there is an urgent need to ensure that the money goes where it is intended.

