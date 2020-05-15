Right-wing protesters get into fight about guns, forget about the pandemic they're protesting

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 01:20 Hits: 4

A small group of people have continued their protests at Michigan’s capitol against stay-at-home orders in the state. The past few weeks have seen various versions of these pathetic protests with lots of disturbing anger towards Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The people who are now using the catchall of freedom and flag-waving jingoism to protest public health measures during the novel coronavirus pandemic have found an ally with gun-toting white supremacists and militia groups.

Of course, not all people protesting the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders believe there’s a need to bring guns to every rally, and some of them have pushed for gun-free protests in order to achieve better optics. But therein lies the rub: Once you get your militias and their astroturf funding, you are going to see a lot of guns. A lot of very big guns and overweight men with beards. Side note: They also usually have very fancy knives.

As the rally began, one of the gun-free protesters went over to a group of gun-toting, American flag mask-wearing protesters to tell them that they were idiots because the liberal media was going to use their guns to call attention to the fact that they brought assault weapons to a protest. This led to a ridiculous exchange where the woman without a gun also is not wearing a mask while talking in intimate proximity to another woman without a mask. Added to this exchange are the group of Second Amendment lovers who are wearing masks. It’s like two people in a canoe rowing in opposite directions.

There’s no point in explaining the exchange because it’s basically watching two groups of misleading people fight about a misunderstanding, and the fact that their general demeanors are pugilistic. Here are some highlight lines:

“They are patriots. I brought my firearm. Are you calling me an idiot?” “This is an open carry state, they’re not going to take that right away from us.” “Well, liberals hate the law anyways.” “I’m not a liberal.” “Well, if you’re anti-gun you’re a liberal, sweetheart.”

Then the woman says this is a rally about “respect,” to which another dunderhead asks whether this protester “respects the governor,” to which she replies that she doesn’t, and check mate! “This isn’t a rally about respect!”

From there it turned into them agreeing that Gov. Whitmer is “a liar.” Unfortunately, they didn’t end up seeing eye-to-eye on the guns at a peaceful rally deal. They don’t call it freedumb for nothing.

