Thursday night owls: U.S. should triple its daily COVID-19 testing say public health school deans

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 03:00 Hits: 4

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

Julia Conley at Common Dreams writes—Deans of Public Health Schools to Trump: Triple Daily Covid-19 Testing Now or US 'Doomed' to Vicious Shutdown Cycle:

Public Citizen was joined by the deans of four public health colleges on Thursday to demand that the federal government pour significantly more resources into Covid-19 testing and contact tracing to monitor and help stem the spread of the virus. Deans Perry Halkitis of Rutgers University, Laura Siminoff of Temple University, Craig Blakely of the University of Louisville, and Donna Arnett of the University of Kentucky warned that without a concerted effort to confront the fact that the virus is still spreading rapidly and to ramp up testing, "we will be doomed to a cycle of shut down, re-opening, resurgence of the virus and then shutting down again."

"All recommendations agree that the cornerstone for not only bending the curve, but bringing the virus to heel, is widely available intensive testing and the ability to trace and quarantine," said Siminoff. "Currently we need to do three times the number of tests per day and increase our public health workforce by many times that." So far this month, the U.S. has been testing nearly 300,000 people per day, according to the Covid Tracking Project. While an improvement from April, which pandemic expert Jeremy Konyndyk said the government "wasted" by managing to run only 150,000 tests per day, public health officials say the country must soon gain the capacity to test at least 500,000 people per day to control the outbreak. Public Citizen and the school leaders called on Congress to pass legislation requiring President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to order manufacturers to produce more Covid-19 tests. Last month, the president evoked the Korean War-era law not to order the manufacture of medical supplies but to require meatpacking workers to report to plants, even as several outbreaks in the industry were reported. Trump has also ordered certain companies to make equipment, but Public Citizen argued his use of the DPA must be broader. [...]

TOP COMMENTS • HIGH IMPACT STORIES

QUOTATION

“We've got to face the fact that some people say you fight fire best with fire, but we say you put fire out best with water. We say you don't fight racism with racism. We're gonna fight racism with solidarity.”~~Fred Hampton (1969)

TWEET OF THE DAY

We will all be made to say, "We who are about to die salute you." https://t.co/57tEwJCHVx May 14, 2020

BLAST FROM THE PAST

At Daily Kos on this date in 2003—Osama's back:

Let's get to the heart of the matter, the Saudis are scared to death of Osama and even more scared that we will find out how deeply supported Al Qaeda is in Saudi society. The Bush Administration can neither protect the Saudi princes from themselves nor destroy Al Qaeda. In the same year that the US devoted its entire military and intelligence apparatus to finding and destroying Iraq's weapons of mass destruction, which has now boiled down to a mobile brewery and some scrapings from a tank, Al Qaeda is not onlynot destroyed, but nearly as strong as it was on September 10, 2001. Stories of the return of the Taliban ran in the papers during the Iraq war and were ignored by most people. The pronouncements from Osama have been treated like a trick from the last couple of episodes of 24 and not a real and ongoing threat to national security. Throwing hundreds of people into our Cuban gulag at Gitmo may have been able to prevent some immediate attacks, but it clearly has not killed the Al Qaeda organization, much less the driving force of Islamic revivalist thought (the proper name for what we call fundamentalism) rampant in the region. Tossing out thousands for minor immigration violations has only caused hardship and resentment in Pakistan and around the Arab world. And given the absolute ineptness of US policy in Europe over the last year, we find ourselves more isolated and alone than ever.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Greg Dworkin rounds it up: Bright testifies. NYT science reporter actually says something, is immediately admonished. Burr busted. WI court kills stay-at-home. Masks save money, too. Russian ventilators Trump personally bargained for are deadly junk.

RadioPublic|LibSyn|YouTube|Patreon|Square Cash (Share code: Send $5, get $5!)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1945162