The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

When Patients Die Alone, How Do Families and Health Workers Cope, Relieve Suffering?

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg2 palliativecare covid 4

We look at the tremendous emotional toll the coronavirus is taking on families when loved ones are forced to battle COVID alone in hospitals or at home, with Dr. Diane Meier, director of the Center to Advance Palliative Care and a professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She helped start a 24-hour palliative care hotline for COVID-19 patients in New York City that served nearly 900 people in a four-week period.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/14/diane_meier_palliative_care

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version