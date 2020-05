Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 15:49 Hits: 0

The Czech government has confirmed that Russia's embassy has requested Czech police protection for one of its employees -- a Russian diplomat accused in the Czech media of bringing highly toxic ricin to Prague in an alleged plot to poison three senior municipal officials.

