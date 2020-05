Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 07:19 Hits: 4

At least five people were killed by a truck bomb near a military court in the city of Gardez in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia on May 14, officials said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/taliban-truck-bomb-kills-at-least-five-in-eastern-afghanistan/30611421.html