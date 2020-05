Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 08:12 Hits: 6

A Russian couple charged with high treason have gone on trial for photographs taken at their wedding five years ago and published online that allegedly revealed the identity of a security operative.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trial-begins-of-russian-couple-charged-with-high-treason-over-wedding-photos/30611540.html