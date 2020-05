Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 01:27 Hits: 2

Dr. Rick Bright, the vaccine expert who was reportedly ousted from his position at the Health and Human Services Department after he objected to the Trump administration’s Covid-19 response, plans to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/the-darkest-winter-in-modern-history-expert-warns-a-failed-us-response-risks-a-deadly-2nd-wave-of-covid-19/