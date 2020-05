Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 05:20 Hits: 4

Researchers in Italy have linked SARS-CoV-2 with a "Kawasaki-like" inflammatory disease thought to have killed several children. The researchers warn outbreaks can be expected alongside coronavirus.

