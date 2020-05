Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 07:53 Hits: 5

The EU's highest court has ruled that Hungarian authorities circumvented EU law by holding Afghan and Iranian asylum-seekers in prison-like conditions. It also said Budapest was obliged to reconsider their applications.

