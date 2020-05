Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 05:52 Hits: 5

A Burkina Faso prosecutor has launched an investigation after 12 people died during the same night in detention cells, hours after they were arrested for suspected terrorism-related offences in a town in the east of the country.

