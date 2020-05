Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 07:16 Hits: 4

Amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have been deemed a useful tool in the fight against the spread of the virus. As France begins to ease its lockdown, the facial coverings are now compulsory in order to use public transportation and many shops require masks on their premises. But what about the hearing-impaired?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200514-masks-against-coronavirus-present-brutal-challenge-for-hearing-impaired