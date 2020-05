Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 08:25 Hits: 7

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has begun treating severely ill COVID-19 patients with Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 remdesivir drug, a health ministry official said, just days after giving the drug emergency approval as it seeks to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

