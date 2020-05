Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 08:20 Hits: 6

PARIS: The French government warned Thursday (May 14) that it would be "unacceptable" for pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to reserve any COVID-19 vaccine for the United States first, after the firm's chief said he would give preference to the American market. "For us, it would be unacceptable for ...

