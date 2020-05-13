It’s Time to Reform the UN

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 13:26 Hits: 0

The United Nations' failure to coordinate effectively during the COVID-19 crisis will bring about a difficult period of reckoning and tough decisions for the organization. Above all, the UN will have to abandon its old mindset and adopt institutional reforms that make it better equipped to address twenty-first-century challenges.

