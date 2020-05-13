The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It’s Time to Reform the UN

The United Nations' failure to coordinate effectively during the COVID-19 crisis will bring about a difficult period of reckoning and tough decisions for the organization. Above all, the UN will have to abandon its old mindset and adopt institutional reforms that make it better equipped to address twenty-first-century challenges.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/united-nations-covid19-response-shows-need-for-reform-by-hamad-bin-abdulaziz-al-kawari-2020-05

