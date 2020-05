Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 16:28 Hits: 3

Fifteen years after the Andijon massacre in Uzbekistan, rights activists have urged the Central Asian country's leadership to openly investigate the killings of dozens of mainly peaceful demonstrators by security forces and armed soldiers in the eastern city.

