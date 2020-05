Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 20:09 Hits: 2

In different parts of the United States, some right-wing owners of small businesses have been openly defying social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders and asserting that they have a constitutional…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/some-far-right-business-owners-are-arguing-that-they-have-a-constitutional-right-to-openly-defy-stay-at-home-orders-but-constitutional-scholars-disagree-report/