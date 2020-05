Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 19:55 Hits: 4

Under a new law in France, Facebook, Twitter and similar online platforms will need to remove illegal content quickly or face large fines. Some critics say the law puts private companies in charge of policing speech.

