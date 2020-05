Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 14:31 Hits: 2

Neighbourhood bookshops in France survived the advent of television, megastores, online retailing and Kindle. Then came the coronavirus lockdown, an eight-week-long hiatus that has weighed heavily on profit margins and threatens the survival of some stores.

