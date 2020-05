Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 16:39 Hits: 4

Nurses in Brazil held a vigil Tuesday for fallen colleagues and raise awareness of the dangers they face on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has the highest death rate among nurses of anywhere in the world, according to its nursing body COFEN, with 98 fatalities in a single month.

