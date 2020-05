Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 21:06 Hits: 5

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's rate of coronavirus cases is peaking and will begin a slow decline, President Martin Vizcarra said on Wednesday, as the country moves into a "final stage" of lockdown more than two months after the first case was detected in the South American nation.

