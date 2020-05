Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 21:06 Hits: 5

NIKSIC, Montenegro (Reuters) - Montenegrin police clashed on Wednesday with dozens of hardline believers of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the northern city of Niksic who were protesting the detention of a bishop and priests charged with violating coronavirus-related restrictions.

