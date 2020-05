Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 19:13 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: US authorities warned on Wednesday (May 13) that Chinese hackers were attempting to steal coronavirus data on treatments and vaccines, adding fuel to Washington's war with Beijing over the pandemic. The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-trying-steal-covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-12729376