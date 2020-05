Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 14:16 Hits: 2

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is a global problem, it poses the greatest threat to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable. In this episode, PS contributors Esther Duflo, Achim Steiner, and Joseph E. Stiglitz discuss with Ben Chu of The Independent and Lizzy Burden of the Daily Telegraph how developing countries can address the health and economic crises they face.

