Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 14:25 Hits: 4

A comprehensive debt-repayment freeze could be counterproductive for emerging economies that currently retain access to financial markets. Instead, leading central banks should establish a special-purpose vehicle that would act as a bridge between the vast amount of available global liquidity and these countries’ growing financing needs.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/emerging-economies-need-new-finance-not-moratoriums-by-mauricio-cardenas-2020-05