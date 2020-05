Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 22:12 Hits: 2

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday agreed that the official death toll from the coronavirus in the United States is likely undercounting…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/dr-fauci-warns-the-covid-19-death-toll-is-almost-certainly-higher-than-the-official-tally/