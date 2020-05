Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 23:39 Hits: 4

Donald Trump’s lawyers argued that he should be immune from investigations into his life before he took office while he is president as the Supreme Court weighed two subpoenas seeking his tax returns and…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trumps-lawyers-insist-he-cant-be-treated-like-an-ordinary-citizen-in-contentious-supreme-court-fight/