Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 07:13 Hits: 2

Nationwide 24-hour curfew will be imposed from May 23 to 27 following the end of Ramadan as COVID-19 cases rise.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/05/saudi-arabia-enforce-coronavirus-curfew-eid-200513061151389.html