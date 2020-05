Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 23:47 Hits: 4

We frequently hear that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic since the influenza of 1918. It is forgotten that another pandemic known as “the third plague” (because it was “the third major bubonic plague outbreak…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/why-capitalism-cant-cure-global-pandemics/