Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

President Bolsonaro allegedly called for the Rio de Janeiro chief of federal police to be removed in order to protect his family and friends from inquiries. The Brazilian leader, though, says this was not the case.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-jair-bolsonaro-denies-shielding-family-in-meddling-charge/a-53420266?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf