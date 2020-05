Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 02:49 Hits: 3

Brazil registered its highest Covid-19 death toll for a single day, with 881 new deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200513-brazil-registers-record-death-rate-marking-it-as-global-hotspot-for-covid-19