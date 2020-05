Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 07:05 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians are only allowed to hold celebrations on the first day of the upcoming Aidilfitri, Gawai and Kaamataan festivals and are reminded not to hold open houses or mass gatherings.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/13/ismail-sabri-celebrations-only-allowed-on-first-day-of-aidilfitri-gawai-and-kaamataan-festivals