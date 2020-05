Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 07:11 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Jeneri assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who has been touted to replace Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as Kedah Mentri Besar, is no stranger to politics.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/13/kedah-mb-frontrunner-sanusi-no-stranger-to-politics